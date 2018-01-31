Bobby Livingston opens new baseball, softball facility

Lubbockite and former Major League Baseball player Bobby Livingston has opened a new facility for baseball and softball players.

The Bobby Livingston Baseball and Softball facility is located at 7805 CR 8050 Suite 601, and is built for players that are serious about getting better.

Livingston says, people that come to the new facility should expect a “Major League quality for our clients.”

“So, my general vision is to take professional baseball and apply it at a younger age,” Bobby Livingston said. “Because, there really isn’t a difference in the concepts, as far as the type of training that you do.”

The facility will open to the public on February 1st, 2018 at 5 p.m.

