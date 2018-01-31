Coronado athletic trainer signs letter of intent

In Pete Christy’s career, he has covered an equestrian signing and even a rhythmic gymnastics signing, but never an athletic trainer signing.

Wednesday out at Coronado, Muranda Gorostiza signed her letter of intent to be an athletic trainer for Vernon College.

Gorostiza has been a trainer for Coronado all four years and says she looks forward to continuing at the next level with Vernon College.

"My junior year, me and my mom were talking and she asked, 'What do I want to do and what I wanted to be when I grew up,'" Muranda Gorostiza said. "I told her that I thought Sports Medicine fit me the best, because I love helping people. I love injuries, blood and all that stuff."

