Cold front coming on Thursday

After approaching a record high on Wednesday, Thursday will be back in the mid 50s for Lubbock.

A few clouds, but no rain and some northeast winds at 15-20 mph late afternoon. Those winds will decrease in the evening and with fair skies it will be cold on Friday morning as temps dip to the mid 20s.

Friday afternoon will remain in the 50s, even with winds returning to the south to southwest in the late afternoon.

The weekend will bring gusty, warm southwest winds on Saturday and highs will again soar to the 60s and 70s. Some clouds and still dry, could be the 86th day of no recorded rain at the Lubbock weather service office.

Another cold front by Sunday and the temperatures will fall once again to the 50s and 60s.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.