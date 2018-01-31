Keenan Evans drills buzzer-beating shot to beat Texas

In front of a sell-out crowd, the 10th ranked Red Raiders beat the Longhorns 73-71 in overtime.



Keenan Evans drilled the game winner in overtime, as the buzzer went off to win the game.



Before that with 13 minutes left in the second half, the Red Raiders had a 13-point lead at 51-38, but Texas rallied back to take a 61-57 lead with 3:21 to play as part of a huge 23-6 run.



Keenan Evan was fouled with 3.4 seconds left hitting 1 of 2 free throws to force the overtime.



Keenan Evans led the way for the Red Raiders with a career high 38-points.



With this win, Texas Tech improves to 18-4 overall and 6-3 in the Big 12 (Which is good for second in the Big 12 Conference Standings).



Up next for the Red Raiders they will visit TCU on Saturday at 1 p.m., followed by a home matchup next Wednesday against Iowa State at 8 p.m.

