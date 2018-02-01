Fire damages home in northwest Lubbock County - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Fire damages home in northwest Lubbock County

LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

Investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire in northwest Lubbock County.

The fire broke out around 12:20 a.m. Thursday, in the 3500 block of North County Road 1660, near Shallowater.

Two occupants inside the home made it out safely.

Crews from the Shallowater, West Carlisle, and New Deal volunteer fire departments responded to the blaze.

