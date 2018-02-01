85 area teams affected by UIL district realignment for 2018-2020

The athletic landscape for High School Athletics in Texas has changed once again as the UIL announced District Alignment for 2018-2020. Every area school learned who they will be in District with.

You can see basketball and volleyball districts here: http://realignment.uiltexas.org/

Here’s a list of the new football Districts for our area teams.

Class 6A

District 2

Amarillo Tascosa

Midland

Midland Lee

Odessa

Odessa Permian

Frenship

CLASS 5A Division I

District 2

Abilene Cooper

Amarillo

Amarillo Caprock

Amarillo Palo Duro

Lubbock

Lubbock Coronado

Lubbock Monterey

CLASS 5A Division II

District 3

Abilene Wylie

Canyon Randall

Lubbock Cooper

Plainview

Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls Rider

Class 4A Division I

District 2

Andrews

Big Spring

San Angelo Lake View

Seminole

Class 4A Division II

District 1

Fort Stockton

Lamesa

Midland Greenwood

Monahans

Pecos

Snyder

Sweetwater

District 2

Borger

Dalhart

Levelland

Lubbock Estacado

Perryton

Class 3A Division I

District 1

Brownfield

Denver City

Kermit

Tornillo

District 2

River Road

Bushland

Littlefield

Muleshoe

Shallowater

Slaton

Class 3A Division II

District 2

Abernathy

Coahoma

Colorado City

Idalou

Lubbock Roosevelt

Stanton

District 3

Canadian

Childress

Dimmitt

Friona

Spearman

Tulia

Class 2A Division I

District 2

Floydada

Hale Center

New Deal

Olton

Post

Sundown

Class 2A Division II

District 2

Bovina

Farwell

Plains

Seagraves

Sudan

Springlake-Earth

District 4

Lockney

Ralls

Smyer

Tahoka

Crosbyton

New Home

Class 1A Division I

District 1

McLean

Miami

Valley

White Deer

District 2

Happy

Hart

Lorenzo

Nazareth

Petersburg

District 3

Chillicothe

Crowell

Knox City

Paducah

Vernon Northside

District 4

Aspermont

Hermleigh

Ira

Rotan

Spur

District 5

Meadow

Morton

Ropes

Wellman-Union

Whiteface

District 6

Sands

Borden County

Klondike

Grady

O'Donnell

Class 1A Division II

District 2

Patton Springs

Kress

Motley County

Silverton

District 3

Amherst

Anton

Cotton Center

Lazbuddie

Whitharral

District 4

Loop

Southland

Dawson

Wilson

District 7

Guthrie

Paint Creek

Jayton

Lueders-Avoca

Rule

Click here for the full list of changes

