UIL announces district alignment for 2018-2020

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
The athletic landscape for High School Athletics in Texas has changed once again as the UIL announced District Alignment for 2018-2020. Every area school learned who they will be in District with.

You can see basketball and volleyball districts here: http://realignment.uiltexas.org/

Here’s a list of the new football Districts for our area teams.

Class 6A

District 2

  • Amarillo Tascosa
  • Midland
  • Midland Lee
  • Odessa
  • Odessa Permian
  • Frenship

CLASS 5A Division I

District 2

  • Abilene Cooper
  • Amarillo
  • Amarillo Caprock
  • Amarillo Palo Duro
  • Lubbock
  • Lubbock Coronado
  • Lubbock Monterey

CLASS 5A Division II

District 3

  • Abilene Wylie
  • Canyon Randall
  • Lubbock Cooper
  • Plainview
  • Wichita Falls
  • Wichita Falls Rider

Class 4A Division I

District 2

  • Andrews
  • Big Spring
  • San Angelo Lake View
  • Seminole

Class 4A Division II

District 1

  • Fort Stockton
  • Lamesa
  • Midland Greenwood
  • Monahans
  • Pecos
  • Snyder
  • Sweetwater

District 2

  • Borger
  • Dalhart
  • Levelland
  • Lubbock Estacado
  • Perryton

Class 3A Division I

District 1

  • Brownfield
  • Denver City
  • Kermit
  • Tornillo

District 2

  • River Road
  • Bushland
  • Littlefield
  • Muleshoe
  • Shallowater
  • Slaton

Class 3A Division II

District 2

  • Abernathy
  • Coahoma
  • Colorado City
  • Idalou
  • Lubbock Roosevelt
  • Stanton

District 3

  • Canadian
  • Childress
  • Dimmitt
  • Friona
  • Spearman
  • Tulia

Class 2A Division I

District 2

  • Floydada
  • Hale Center
  • New Deal
  • Olton
  • Post
  • Sundown

Class 2A Division II

District 2

  • Bovina
  • Farwell
  • Plains
  • Seagraves
  • Sudan
  • Springlake-Earth

District 4

  • Lockney
  • Ralls
  • Smyer
  • Tahoka
  • Crosbyton
  • New Home

Class 1A Division I

District 1

  • McLean
  • Miami
  • Valley
  • White Deer

District 2

  • Happy
  • Hart
  • Lorenzo
  • Nazareth
  • Petersburg

District 3

  • Chillicothe
  • Crowell
  • Knox City
  • Paducah
  • Vernon Northside

District 4

  • Aspermont
  • Hermleigh
  • Ira
  • Rotan
  • Spur

District 5

  • Meadow
  • Morton
  • Ropes
  • Wellman-Union
  • Whiteface

District 6

  • Sands
  • Borden County
  • Klondike
  • Grady
  • O'Donnell

Class 1A Division II

District 2

  • Patton Springs
  • Kress
  • Motley County
  • Silverton

District 3

  • Amherst
  • Anton
  • Cotton Center
  • Lazbuddie
  • Whitharral

District 4

  • Loop
  • Southland
  • Dawson
  • Wilson

District 7

  • Guthrie
  • Paint Creek
  • Jayton
  • Lueders-Avoca
  • Rule

Click here for the full list of changes

