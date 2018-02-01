Loop ISD cancels classes for Friday, Feb.2 due to flu outbreak - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LOOP, TX (KCBD) -

The Loop ISD Principal Heath Blackman says school is canceled for Friday, February 2 due to an outbreak of the flu virus at the school.

He says there have been high numbers of absences all week.

The junior high and high school basketball games in Sands will continue as planned.

