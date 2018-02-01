VIDEO: Event staffer fired after showing middle finger to studen - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

VIDEO: Event staffer fired after showing middle finger to students at sold-out TTU vs UT game

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Event staffer gives middle finger to students who couldn't get into TTU vs. UT game (Source: Twitter video) Event staffer gives middle finger to students who couldn't get into TTU vs. UT game (Source: Twitter video)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Due to the sold-out crowd at the TTU vs. UT game on Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, there were not enough seats for all of the students who wanted to attend the game.

One student caught an event staffer giving a middle finger to a group of students who were standing outside of the doors to the venue. The staffer was inside the building. The video was posted to Twitter by @sierramistttt.

There was a record number of attendance for students at the game; just more than 4,800 students were there.

The video, posted on Twitter, got the attention of the Texas Tech Athletic Department. They responded to the tweet.

The company also responded to the video.

For the students who could not get into the arena, Coach Chris Beard has asked them to stop by the arena today between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. for a special gift. He gave them coupons for free food and free car washes.

The event staffer has not been identified.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly