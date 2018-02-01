VIDEO: Event staffer fired after showing middle finger to students at sold-out TTU vs UT game

Event staffer gives middle finger to students who couldn't get into TTU vs. UT game (Source: Twitter video)

Due to the sold-out crowd at the TTU vs. UT game on Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, there were not enough seats for all of the students who wanted to attend the game.

One student caught an event staffer giving a middle finger to a group of students who were standing outside of the doors to the venue. The staffer was inside the building. The video was posted to Twitter by @sierramistttt.

There was a record number of attendance for students at the game; just more than 4,800 students were there.

The video, posted on Twitter, got the attention of the Texas Tech Athletic Department. They responded to the tweet.

Texas Tech Athletics does not tolerate such behavior. This has been addressed with the third party company this person worked for. Thank you to all the students for the great support last night! — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) February 1, 2018

The company also responded to the video.

@GBorenServices would like to sincerely apologize for the unacceptable behavior of this employee. Please know that we are aware of the situation and the individual is no longer employed by our company. — G.Boren Services (@GBorenServices) February 1, 2018

For the students who could not get into the arena, Coach Chris Beard has asked them to stop by the arena today between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. for a special gift. He gave them coupons for free food and free car washes.

No one more important to @CoachBeardTTU than students. If you came to the game and couldn’t get in, please stop by the basketball offices between 2-3pm at the arena on Thursday for a special gift from Coach. #WreckEm #4To1 pic.twitter.com/Q1LGbkxl7G — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) February 1, 2018

The event staffer has not been identified.

