Covenant Health acquires Grace Health System

FBI has "grave concerns" about the accuracy of a classified memo on the Russia investigation that Trump wants to release to the public.

Trump seems close to letting GOP Russia memo out

Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.

The House's top Democrat wants the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee to be removed from his post.