Covenant Health acquires Grace Health System

Covenant Health acquires Grace Health System

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Covenant Health)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

As of February 1, 2018, Covenant Health has acquired Grace Health System.

During the announcement, officials say they will be able to deliver more effective care to the community by providing greater access to services, physicians and innovation in the delivery of healthcare.

