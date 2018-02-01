Teen rebuilding after fire wipes out farm

"From what I'm producing right now I'm only using a twelfth of an acre, and next year will be about 3 quarters of an acre," that was 15-year-old Ethan Carter, less than a year ago.

The teen had a farm in his parents backyard - he just started selling at the Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market and was trying to break into local restaurants.

Today, he faces a very different challenge.

"It melted everything," said Ethan, looking around his parents' property where his farm once stood.

Last Friday, January 26th, all his years of hard work went up in flames when a short in an electrical plug sparked a fire..



"I was asleep for like 10 minutes and my mom came in and woke me up, and there was a Sheriff knocking on the back door," said Ethan.

It wiped out most of his equipment and nearly all of his crops.

"This was like all of our tomato transplants, and lettuce transplants, peppers, and plugs," said Ethan.

In total, he lost around $8,000 worth of equipment and seed. His priority now is serving his customers.

"We're the only ones at these markets growing microgreens. Right now we have shelving unites and lights in our guest bedroom so we can have some microgreens growing, because I don't want to leave the restaurants without them," said Ethan.

A young farmer, sowing the fields for his future.

"We're going to rebuild and come back better than before. I think it'll end up working out alright."

You can help Ethan rebuild by donating to the Go Fund Me page set up by the Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market or by attending the Wolfforth Farmers market fundraiser in March.

