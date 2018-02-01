Arrest made, man charged in East Lubbock murder

A Lubbock man is now behind bars, accused of murdering 43-year-old Raymond Lockett on January 20, 2018, according to officials with the Lubbock Police Department.

Police say on January 20, Lockett was dropped off at the hospital around 3 a.m. with gunshot wounds and was later pronounced deceased. Investigators were able to determine the shooting occurred in a parking lot on East 4th Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard at Club Snow.

Through the investigation, detectives with the Lubbock Police Department Persons Crimes Unit discovered there had been an ongoing dispute between Lockett and 42-year-old Malcolm Bibbs. Investigators gathered enough information to secure an arrest warrant for Bibbs on January 29.

The arrest warrant says Bibbs made a statement to a witness saying he would kill [Lockett] again. LSO deputies spoke to Bibbs on the phone and told Bibbs they knew he had killed Lockett. Bibbs responded "yeah," according to the arrest warrant.

On February 1, just after noon, Bibbs was arrested without incident at a home in the 1400 block of 77th Street.

LPD officers, LPD SWAT members, Lubbock County Sheriff deputies, and members of the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force Foxtrot assisted in the arrest.

Bibbs is being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

