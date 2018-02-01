Arrest made, man charged in East Lubbock murder

FBI has "grave concerns" about the accuracy of a classified memo on the Russia investigation that Trump wants to release to the public.
FBI has "grave concerns" about the accuracy of a classified memo on the Russia investigation that Trump wants to release to the public.
Investigators are now calling 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner a "person of interest" in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood.
Investigators are now calling 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner a "person of interest" in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood.
Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.
Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.
Cuba state media is reporting that the oldest son of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro has killed himself.
Cuba state media is reporting that the oldest son of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro has killed himself.