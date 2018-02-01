Edmonson City Secretary in custody, charged with theft by a public servant

Activists protesting police brutality shut down a light-rail line carrying fans to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.
A small group of activists protesting police brutality have shut down a light-rail line carrying fans to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.
The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.
