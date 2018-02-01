Edmonson City Secretary in custody, charged with theft by a publ - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Edmonson City Secretary in custody, charged with theft by a public servant

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Lashana Painter (Source: Hale County Detention Center) Lashana Painter (Source: Hale County Detention Center)
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
HALE COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

A former city secretary in Edmonson, TX is now in custody after a Hale County Grand Jury indicted her on Monday.

Lashana Painter was indicted for theft by a public servant following an investigation by the Texas Rangers.

According to Hale County officials, Painter is accused of stealing more than $125,000 from the city of just more than 100 residents between October 2012 and last May.

She is currently being held on $25,000 bond.

If convicted, Painter could face up to 10 years in prison or probation as well as paying restitution.

Edmonson is about 60 miles north of Lubbock and about 14 miles northwest of Plainview.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

