Farwell Police warning residents after string of burglaries

Residents in Farwell, north of Muleshoe are asked to be on the lookout after several burglaries.

Farwell Police say they have responded to vehicle burglaries, stolen trailers and a stolen weapon.

Police are asking residents to keep their houses lit during nighttime hours to help police to see unusual or suspicious activity.

Residents are also advised to lock trailers in a secure area with a hitch lock, close garage doors and possibly invest in security cameras.

