Food for Thought: 2/1

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Health inspectors checked out the cleanliness of dozens of kitchens this week, and out of those 65 inspections there's only one top performer.

Top Performer:

  • Dos Hermanos Mexican Food (mobile unit)

