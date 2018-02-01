Coach Beard reaches out to Tech fans turned away from UT game

Fans packed into the United Supermarkets Arena on Wednesday, but not all the student fans were able to witness this win.

There were so many students wanting to cheer on the Red Raiders, the arena hit capacity and many fans were turned away at the door.

The arena has 4,600 seats available for students.

"We actually printed out extra tickets and we put those students in the overflow part of the arena," Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Giovannetti said, "we got as many in as we could last night."

Students were being turned around at the gate to the arena at around 7:50 p.m. The arena had hit capacity and there was no more room for other fans.

"They were like, oh no they're not letting people in anymore," TTU Junior Sam Spicer said, "and everyone up there seemed mad."

When Head Coach Chris Beard heard about the problem, he wanted to personally thank the students who came to the game, but were left outside.

"He reached out to the students via social media and said, hey I apologize for those of you who couldn't get into the game. I have a special gift for you so come by my office," Giovannetti said.

Students lined up to hear what Coach Beard had to say. He ended up handing out coupons for free food and a free car wash. Students were clearly grateful that he cared enough to reach out to them.

"It's good to see him out here trying to stay on the good side of the students," Spicer said, "even though we were placed in an unfortunate situation."

Texas Tech Officials will meet in the next few days to try and make sure a situation like this won't happen again.

