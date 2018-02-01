1-year-old girl seriously injured in Thursday night wreck at CR 2340 & CR 7700

FBI has "grave concerns" about the accuracy of a classified memo on the Russia investigation that Trump wants to release to the public.
Investigators are now calling 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner a "person of interest" in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood.
Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.
