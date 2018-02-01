1-year-old girl seriously injured in Thursday night wreck at CR 2340 & CR 7700

Officers tell us a 1-year-old girl is in serious condition and two other people are in the hospital after a collision at CR 2340 and CR 7700 on Thursday night.

A 22-year-old woman and her 1-year-old daughter were northbound on CR 2340 in a passenger car when they collided with another car traveling eastbound on CR 7700.

The call went out around 6 p.m.

DPS says all three people involved were taken to the hospital. The 1-year-old had serious injuries and was unresponsive.

