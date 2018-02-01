Prairie Dog Pete keeping it cool for Groundhog Day

An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.
An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.
White House officials say President Donald Trump will allow a classified memo on the Russia investigation to be published.
White House officials say President Donald Trump will allow a classified memo on the Russia investigation to be published.
Cuba state media is reporting that the oldest son of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro has killed himself.
Cuba state media is reporting that the oldest son of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro has killed himself.
The centuries-old process of releasing defendants on bail is getting a shake-up, courtesy of artificial intelligence.
The centuries-old process of releasing defendants on bail is getting a shake-up, courtesy of artificial intelligence.