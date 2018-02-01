Prairie Dog Pete keeping it cool for Groundhog Day

It's going to be another cool day for the South Plains.

For the second day in a row, daytime temps will remain in the low 50s; however, winds speeds will be lower until late afternoon. There will be clouds, but rain is not in the forecast through the weekend.

As for the weekend temps, they will climb to the 60s and 70s Saturday and Sunday. West winds will help to push the temp to the low 70s in Lubbock on Saturday. Wind speeds will average 15-25 mph and turn from the west to the northwest in the afternoon as a cold front moves south.

While the front will bring some clouds it will also drops temps about 5-10 degrees for Sunday afternoon. Also, the wind speeds will be lower on Sunday compared to Saturday.

Moving into next week, dry and mild conditions are expected for the region with highs a little above normal.

