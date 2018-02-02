Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle Thursday night,

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say a pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night. The driver of the vehicle did not stay on the scene.

On Thursday around 11:45 p.m., LPD received a call about a male lying in the street in the area of 7000 4th Street.

The male, who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Through the initial investigation, it appears the pedestrian was walking in the right-hand eastbound lane in the 7000 block of 4th Street. An unknown vehicle, also traveling eastbound in the right-hand lane, struck the pedestrian and then fled the scene.

At this time, investigators are asking anyone with information on this case to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

The name of the pedestrian has not been released.

