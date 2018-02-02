Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle Thursday night, - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle Thursday night,

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Pedestrian hit by vehicle Pedestrian hit by vehicle
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say a pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday night. The driver of the vehicle did not stay on the scene.

On Thursday around 11:45 p.m., LPD received a call about a male lying in the street in the area of 7000 4th Street.

The male, who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Through the initial investigation, it appears the pedestrian was walking in the right-hand eastbound lane in the 7000 block of 4th Street. An unknown vehicle, also traveling eastbound in the right-hand lane, struck the pedestrian and then fled the scene.

At this time, investigators are asking anyone with information on this case to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

The name of the pedestrian has not been released.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • The Latest: White House declassifies GOP memo on FBI tactics

    The Latest: White House declassifies GOP memo on FBI tactics

    Friday, February 2 2018 7:05 AM EST2018-02-02 12:05:00 GMT
    Friday, February 2 2018 12:05 PM EST2018-02-02 17:05:27 GMT

    President Donald Trump is accusing the FBI and Justice Department of playing politics "in favor of Democrats and against Republicans.".

    President Donald Trump is accusing the FBI and Justice Department of playing politics "in favor of Democrats and against Republicans.".

  • White House declassifies partisan memo on Russia probe

    White House declassifies partisan memo on Russia probe

    Friday, February 2 2018 12:34 AM EST2018-02-02 05:34:51 GMT
    Friday, February 2 2018 12:05 PM EST2018-02-02 17:05:12 GMT

    White House officials say President Donald Trump will allow a classified memo on the Russia investigation to be published.

    White House officials say President Donald Trump will allow a classified memo on the Russia investigation to be published.

  • Party animal Arizona lawmaker expelled after #MeToo movement

    Party animal Arizona lawmaker expelled after #MeToo movement

    Friday, February 2 2018 2:44 AM EST2018-02-02 07:44:53 GMT
    Friday, February 2 2018 11:56 AM EST2018-02-02 16:56:29 GMT

    An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.

    An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.

    •   
Powered by Frankly