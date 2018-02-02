Police identify pedestrian in deadly hit-and-run crash

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say a pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday, Feb. 1. Investigators say the driver of the vehicle did not stay on the scene.

On Thursday around 11:45 p.m., LPD received a call about a male lying in the street in the area of 7000 4th Street.

The male, who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene. He has been identified as 18-year-old Joey Aguero.

Through the initial investigation, it appears Aguero was walking in the right-hand eastbound lane in the 7000 block of 4th Street. An unknown vehicle, also traveling eastbound in the right-hand lane, struck the pedestrian and then left the scene.

Investigators are still working to find the identity of the suspect who crashed into Aguero.

At this time, investigators are asking anyone with information on this case to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

