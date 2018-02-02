2 injured in shooting, stabbing in central Lubbock

Detectives with the Persons Crimes Unit are investigating an early morning altercation where two individuals were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

At approximately 2:20 a.m. on Friday, officers received a call that shots had been fired in the area of 2800 Juniper Avenue. No victims or suspects were located at this location, however officers were able to locate a crime scene where an altercation had taken place.

As the investigation continued, a male with possible stab wounds arrived at Covenant Medical Center by a private vehicle.

A second male who appeared to have been shot was picked up by EMS in the area of 19th Street and Avenue A. He was transported to University Medical Center by ambulance.

Preliminary information indicates the two individuals had gotten into some sort of altercation in the area of 2800 Juniper Avenue. The altercation turned physical resulting in a shooting and stabbing.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this case.

Anyone with information on this case to call Crime Line at (806)741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.