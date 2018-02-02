2 injured in shooting, stabbing in central Lubbock

President Donald Trump is accusing the FBI and Justice Department of playing politics "in favor of Democrats and against Republicans.".
White House officials say President Donald Trump will allow a classified memo on the Russia investigation to be published.
An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.
Detectives with the Persons Crimes Unit are investigating an early morning altercation where two individuals were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. At approximately 2:20 a.m. on Friday, officers received a call that shots had been fired in the area of 2800 Juniper Avenue.
