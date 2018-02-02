Alex Trebek mocks 'Jeopardy!' contestants over football fail

White House officials say President Donald Trump will allow a classified memo on the Russia investigation to be published.
The Lubbock City Expo is in the Hub City for the 4th year. It starts Friday, February 2 to the February 4. The Expo will feature more than 200 tattoo artists, piercers and vendors from all over the nation.
President Donald Trump is accusing the FBI and Justice Department of playing politics "in favor of Democrats and against Republicans.".
An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.
