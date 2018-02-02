TRAFFIC ALERT: Police on scene of rollover at 34th St exit off W - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

TRAFFIC ALERT: Police on scene of rollover at 34th St exit off W Loop 289

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
Connect
(Source: TxDOT camera) (Source: TxDOT camera)
(Source: TxDOT camera) (Source: TxDOT camera)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Police are on the scene of a rollover at the southbound 34th Street exit off West Loop 289. 

At this time it's unclear if there are any injuries. 

As of 8:25 Friday morning, the car was still sitting on its side in the exit and the exit was still blocked off. Traffic appears to be down to one lane on the access road. 

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Party animal Arizona lawmaker expelled after #MeToo movement

    Party animal Arizona lawmaker expelled after #MeToo movement

    Friday, February 2 2018 2:44 AM EST2018-02-02 07:44:53 GMT
    Friday, February 2 2018 11:56 AM EST2018-02-02 16:56:29 GMT

    An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.

    An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.

  • Trump: FBI, DOJ have 'politicized' probe in favor of Dems

    Trump: FBI, DOJ have 'politicized' probe in favor of Dems

    Friday, February 2 2018 12:34 AM EST2018-02-02 05:34:51 GMT
    Friday, February 2 2018 11:56 AM EST2018-02-02 16:56:00 GMT

    White House officials say President Donald Trump will allow a classified memo on the Russia investigation to be published.

    White House officials say President Donald Trump will allow a classified memo on the Russia investigation to be published.

  • Victims' father tries to attack Larry Nassar in court

    Victims' father tries to attack Larry Nassar in court

    Friday, February 2 2018 9:36 AM EST2018-02-02 14:36:36 GMT
    Friday, February 2 2018 11:48 AM EST2018-02-02 16:48:17 GMT

    An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies.  Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.

    An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies.  Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.

    •   
Powered by Frankly