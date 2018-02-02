TRAFFIC ALERT: Police on scene of rollover at 34th St exit off W Loop 289

An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.
An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.
White House officials say President Donald Trump will allow a classified memo on the Russia investigation to be published.
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.
Detectives with the Persons Crimes Unit are investigating an early morning altercation where two individuals were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. At approximately 2:20 a.m. on Friday, officers received a call that shots had been fired in the area of 2800 Juniper Avenue.
Philippine health officials say the deaths of three children inoculated with a Sanofi Pasteur dengue vaccine may have "causal association" to the inoculation and two of the children may have died because the vaccine failed.