Lubbock Tattoo Expo comes to Hub City for 4th year

Clovis police have identified the armed man who caused an hours-long standoff at the Curry County Adult Detention Center Thursday afternoon.
White House officials say President Donald Trump will allow a classified memo on the Russia investigation to be published.
North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.
