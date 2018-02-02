Lubbock Tattoo Expo comes to Hub City for 4th year

The Lubbock City Expo is in the Hub City for the 4th year. It starts Friday, February 2 to the February 4.

The Expo will feature more than 200 tattoo artists, piercers and vendors from all over the nation. 'Inkmaster's' season 10 competitors will be at the expo for the weekend, and may also compete at the expo.

Mike Diaz, owner of Sunken City Ink and a competitor on Inkmaster's says he loves being a tattoo artist because he, "gets to contribute to people's lives with art and the fact that people love [his] art and ask for it on a daily basis is awesome."

The Expo gets started Friday, February 2nd at noon and will run until 10 P.M. The expo will be open Saturday and Sunday from noon until 10 p.m. Tickets cost $25 for the day and $35 for the whole weekend.

Hole-in-the-wall tattoos, the Ink and Dare game, body sharpie contest and Miss. Lubbock Tattoo Expo will also be available. There will also be a kid zone designated for family fun and will include face painting, temporary tattoos and other fun contests.

