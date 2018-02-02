Water line replacement to close off Avenue X near 10th, Main Streets

Information provided by the City of Lubbock

Starting Tuesday, February 6, 2018, Deerwood Construction Inc. will begin construction of a water line along Avenue X from 10th Street to Main Street. During the duration of construction, Avenue X will be closed between 10th and Main Streets.

This phase of the project will restrict access for traffic along Avenue X from 10th Street to Main Street. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction area if possible and to use extreme caution while driving near the construction area.