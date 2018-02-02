Water line replacement to close off Avenue X near 10th, Main Streets

On Groundhog Day, health officials say flu's shadow continues to cover United States.
On Groundhog Day, health officials say flu's shadow continues to cover United States.
North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.
North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.
An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.
An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.
White House officials say President Donald Trump will allow a classified memo on the Russia investigation to be published.
White House officials say President Donald Trump will allow a classified memo on the Russia investigation to be published.