New type of bank fraud: how to keep your money safe

Scammers are using Telechecks to drain money from victims' bank accounts accounts. They will take your bank account and routing number from you checks and use it as their own through Telechecks.

Unfortunately, this is not the only form of bank fraud. Fraud parties will act as legit companies and contact you online or by phone. Once they have your attention, they will ask you to either give them your banking information or send them money directly.

The best way to avoid a situation like that is to hang up and call the company they are acting to be directly to see if it is a legit request.

Jo Langston is a professor at Texas Tech and said she was a victim of bank fraud.

"I just kept staring at the zeroes," Langston said. "I just kept staring at the zeroes, saying I did not do this."

To avoid an account being charged or drained, keep an eye on it daily.

"Check you account information daily," Keith Barbour, senior vice president of Aim Bank, said, "and you will be able to find this fraudulent attempt much faster."

Also, know where your debit card is at all time and if you are writing a check, make sure you trust the person you are doing business with.

If you do end up in a situation where your account has been drained or has unknown charges, call your bank immediately.

