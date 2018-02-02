United Supermarkets prepares for Super Bowl watchers, provides hope to Cowboys fans

Super Bowl LII is expected to bring a boost to local grocery stores as fans plan and shop for their Sunday watch parties.

United Supermarkets is in turn planning for the rush of those shoppers over the weekend and is even offering items for those wishing a Texas team was competing for the Lombardi trophy.

"We’re looking anywhere from 15 to 20 percent increase over just a normal Saturday," Noel Garcia, store director at Market Street at 19th St. & Quaker Ave., said. "That’s quite a bit so we have to get ready for them."

His store looks at reports from previous years and works with companies to make sure employees are ready to serve the increase in guests buying for the special occasion, Garcia said.

"We have a lot of beer going out of here, lots of kegs coming out of here. You’ll see steaks. You’ll see briskets. Seafood, that’s a big thing. Then, everything we have over here in our deli, if you don’t want to do it yourself, we can do it for you," Garcia said. "We have our deli chips that are ready to go. We have all of our party trays that are ready to go. We can make it real easy. You just come over here and we can take care of you."

As an employee of United Supermarkets for 31 years, there is one thing that Garcia knows would make the increase in shoppers even bigger for a Super Bowl.

"If the [Dallas] Cowboys were in it, it would be a heck of a game for us and probably increase sales even more so," Garcia said. "But everyone still likes to get together and have a good time."

Wes Joplin was one of the many shoppers on Friday preparing for a Super Bowl watch party. He is also one of those Cowboys fans rooting for someone else in the match between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles starting at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, February 4 on KCBD NewsChannel 11.

"I’m rooting for the Eagles because I hate the Patriots," Joplin said. "It will be the first time I’m rooting for the Eagles because I’m a Cowboys fan."

Along with the items on his grocery list, Joplin picked up a cookie cake offered by the Market Street with blue and white icing reading "Next Year," providing hope to fans of the Dallas team.

"They really let us down this year compared to last but I’ll be watching every game and cheering them on," Joplin said.

Market Street even has a cake reading "Super Bowl LIII Champs Dallas Cowboys." This is just part of the store's way of offering everything you will need for your party, even if your team doesn't come out on top.

"If you want to try something new, ask us," Garcia said. "We have a lot of different ideas for you. We’ll do what we can to make your get together a winner."

