Warm, Windy, Dry, Fire Danger

Spring is returning for the weekend, meaning warmer temps, gusty winds and elevated fire danger.

West winds turning northwest in the afternoon will increase in speeds from 15-25 mph with stronger gusts in the southwest South Plains during the day. The northwest winds will lead to slightly cooler temperatures for the area on Sunday.

Temps on Saturday will climb to the 60s and 70s with the warmest areas ahead of the next cold front, including the southwest and eastern South Plains. By Sunday most of the region will be back to the 60s for the afternoon high temperatures.

With increased wind, low humidity and warmer temps the fire danger will be elevated for the west Texas region on Saturday and possibly Sunday. Fire watches and warnings may be required over the south plains on Saturday afternoon. Wildfire danger will be the greatest between noon and 7 pm for most of the area.

Sunday night into Monday another stronger cold front will slide into the region and knock the temps down to the 50s and low 60s.

