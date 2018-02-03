Hoop Madness Scores: 2/2

Here's Pete with all of your high school basketball scores and highlights:

GIRLS

Coronado 36

Lubbock High 50

Kress 24

Hart 56

Lubbock Christian 54

Midland Trinity 25

Tascosa 53

Frenship 56

Nazareth 71

Lazbuddie 16

Southcrest Christian 32

Plainview Christian 28

All Saints 29

Christ The King 28

Monterey 59

Lubbock Cooper 64

Morton 20

Sundown 44

Smyer 28

Plains 45

Seagraves 48

Tahoka 37

Levelland 55

Brownfield 32

Paducah 42

Spur 49

Muleshoe 38

Shallowater 69

Amherst 22

Petersburg 37

Hale Center 46

Olton 31

Farwell 50

Lockney 42

Snyder 69

Sweetwater 68

Borden County 39

Hermleigh 57

Lamesa 36

Seminole 61

Grady 30

Klondike 54

Plainview 50

Randall 48

Guthrie 38

Patton Springs 64

New Deal 52

Floydada 34

Whitharral 44

Lorenzo 35

Post 69

Crosbyton 36

Ropes 2

Southland 0 (FORFEIT)

Ralls 23

Abernathy 63

Ira 62

Highland 46

Slaton 37

Idalou 50

Anton 28

Cotton Center 17

Motley County 24

Jayton 51

Wellman-Union 63

Meadow 50

Denver City 76

Estacado 65

Littlefield 32

Roosevelt 51

New Home 2

Wilson 0 (forfeit)

Springlake Earth 48

Silverton 39

Tulia 44

Highland Park 48

Loop 18

Sands 41

Trinity Christian 75

San Jacinto 20

BOYS

Coronado 69

Lubbock High 50

Kress 39

Hart 59

Tascosa 43

Frenship 44

O’Donnell 50

Dawson 35

Nazareth 87

Lazbuddie 12

Southcrest Christian 32

Plainview Christian 29

All Saints 76

Christ The King 22

Monterey 51

Lubbock Cooper 57

Morton 54

Sundown 66

Smyer 58

Plains 48

Seagraves 49

Tahoka 66

Levelland 52

Brownfield 72

Paducah 61

Spur 53

Muleshoe 40

Shallowater 68

Amherst 57

Petersburg 65

Hale Center 72

Olton 70 F/2OT

Farwell 53

Lockney 56

Snyder 31

Sweetwater 37

Borden County 71

Hermleigh 6

Lamesa 52

Seminole 66

Grady 52

Klondike 57

Plainview 50

Randall 66

Dimmitt 69

Friona 56

Guthrie 44

Patton Springs 53

New Deal 75

Floydada 56

Whitharral 43

Lorenzo 42



Post 57

Crosbyton 25

Ropes 68

Southland 27

Ralls 39

Abernathy 75

Ira 47

Highland 30

Slaton 49

Idalou 61

Anton 74

Cotton Center 27

Motley County 33

Jayton 61

Wellman-Union 50

Meadow 51

Denver City 45

Estacado 89

Littlefield 60

Roosevelt 48

Wilson 15

New Home 78

SpringLake-Earth 57

Silverton 40

Tulia 56

Highland Park 45

Loop 10

Sands 51

Trinity Christian 76

San Jacinto 71

