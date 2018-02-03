Hoop Madness Scores: 2/2

Here's Pete with all of your high school basketball scores and highlights:
GIRLS
Coronado 36
Lubbock High 50
Kress 24
Hart 56
Lubbock Christian 54
Midland Trinity 25
Tascosa 53
Frenship 56
Nazareth 71
Lazbuddie 16
Southcrest Christian 32
Plainview Christian 28
All Saints 29
Christ The King 28
Monterey 59
Lubbock Cooper 64
Morton 20
Sundown 44
Smyer 28
Plains 45
Seagraves 48
Tahoka 37
Levelland 55
Brownfield 32
Paducah 42
Spur 49
Muleshoe 38
Shallowater 69
Amherst 22
Petersburg 37
Hale Center 46
Olton 31
Farwell 50
Lockney 42
Snyder 69
Sweetwater 68
Borden County 39
Hermleigh 57
Lamesa 36
Seminole 61
Grady 30
Klondike 54
Plainview 50
Randall 48
Guthrie 38
Patton Springs 64
New Deal 52
Floydada 34
Whitharral 44
Lorenzo 35
Post 69
Crosbyton 36
Ropes 2
Southland 0 (FORFEIT)
Ralls 23
Abernathy 63
Ira 62
Highland 46
Slaton 37
Idalou 50
Anton 28
Cotton Center 17
Motley County 24
Jayton 51
Wellman-Union 63
Meadow 50
Denver City 76
Estacado 65
Littlefield 32
Roosevelt 51
New Home 2
Wilson 0 (forfeit)
Springlake Earth 48
Silverton 39
Tulia 44
Highland Park 48
Loop 18
Sands 41
Trinity Christian 75
San Jacinto 20
BOYS
Coronado 69
Lubbock High 50
Kress 39
Hart 59
Tascosa 43
Frenship 44
O’Donnell 50
Dawson 35
Nazareth 87
Lazbuddie 12
Southcrest Christian 32
Plainview Christian 29
All Saints 76
Christ The King 22
Monterey 51
Lubbock Cooper 57
Morton 54
Sundown 66
Smyer 58
Plains 48
Seagraves 49
Tahoka 66
Levelland 52
Brownfield 72
Paducah 61
Spur 53
Muleshoe 40
Shallowater 68
Amherst 57
Petersburg 65
Hale Center 72
Olton 70 F/2OT
Farwell 53
Lockney 56
Snyder 31
Sweetwater 37
Borden County 71
Hermleigh 6
Lamesa 52
Seminole 66
Grady 52
Klondike 57
Plainview 50
Randall 66
Dimmitt 69
Friona 56
Guthrie 44
Patton Springs 53
New Deal 75
Floydada 56
Whitharral 43
Lorenzo 42
Post 57
Crosbyton 25
Ropes 68
Southland 27
Ralls 39
Abernathy 75
Ira 47
Highland 30
Slaton 49
Idalou 61
Anton 74
Cotton Center 27
Motley County 33
Jayton 61
Wellman-Union 50
Meadow 51
Denver City 45
Estacado 89
Littlefield 60
Roosevelt 48
Wilson 15
New Home 78
SpringLake-Earth 57
Silverton 40
Tulia 56
Highland Park 45
Loop 10
Sands 51
Trinity Christian 76
San Jacinto 71
