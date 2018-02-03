Hoop Madness Scores: 2/2 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness Scores: 2/2

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Here's Pete with all of your high school basketball scores and highlights: 

GIRLS

Coronado 36
Lubbock High 50

Kress 24
Hart 56

Lubbock Christian 54
Midland Trinity 25

Tascosa 53
Frenship 56

Nazareth 71
Lazbuddie 16

Southcrest Christian 32
Plainview Christian 28

All Saints 29
Christ The King 28

Monterey 59
Lubbock Cooper 64

Morton 20
Sundown 44

Smyer 28
Plains 45

Seagraves 48
Tahoka 37

Levelland 55
Brownfield 32

Paducah 42
Spur 49

Muleshoe 38
Shallowater 69

Amherst 22
Petersburg 37

Hale Center 46
Olton 31

Farwell 50
Lockney 42

Snyder 69
Sweetwater 68

Borden County 39
Hermleigh 57

Lamesa 36
Seminole 61

Grady 30
Klondike 54

Plainview 50
Randall 48

Guthrie 38
Patton Springs 64

New Deal 52
Floydada 34

Whitharral 44
Lorenzo 35

Post 69
Crosbyton 36

Ropes 2
Southland 0 (FORFEIT)

Ralls 23
Abernathy 63

Ira 62
Highland 46

Slaton 37
Idalou 50

Anton 28
Cotton Center 17

Motley County 24
Jayton 51

Wellman-Union 63
Meadow 50

Denver City 76
Estacado 65

Littlefield 32
Roosevelt 51

New Home 2
Wilson 0  (forfeit)

Springlake Earth 48
Silverton 39

Tulia 44
Highland Park 48

Loop 18
Sands 41

Trinity Christian 75
San Jacinto 20

BOYS

Coronado 69
Lubbock High 50

Kress 39
Hart 59

Tascosa  43
Frenship 44

O’Donnell 50
Dawson 35

Nazareth 87
Lazbuddie 12

Southcrest Christian 32
Plainview Christian 29

All Saints 76
Christ The King 22

Monterey 51
Lubbock Cooper 57

Morton 54
Sundown 66

Smyer 58
Plains 48

Seagraves 49
Tahoka 66 

Levelland 52
Brownfield 72

Paducah 61
Spur 53

Muleshoe 40
Shallowater 68

Amherst 57
Petersburg 65

Hale Center 72
Olton 70 F/2OT

Farwell 53
Lockney 56

Snyder 31
Sweetwater 37

Borden County 71
Hermleigh 6

Lamesa 52
Seminole 66

Grady 52
Klondike 57

Plainview 50
Randall 66

Dimmitt 69
Friona 56

Guthrie 44
Patton Springs 53

New Deal 75
Floydada 56

Whitharral 43
Lorenzo 42
 
Post 57
Crosbyton 25

Ropes 68
Southland 27

Ralls 39
Abernathy 75

Ira 47
Highland 30

Slaton 49
Idalou 61

Anton 74
Cotton Center 27

Motley County 33
Jayton 61

Wellman-Union 50
Meadow 51

Denver City 45
Estacado 89

Littlefield 60
Roosevelt 48

Wilson 15
New Home 78

SpringLake-Earth 57
Silverton 40

Tulia 56
Highland Park 45

Loop 10
Sands 51

Trinity Christian 76
San Jacinto 71

