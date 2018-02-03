Deadline for voter registration, change of address on Monday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Deadline for voter registration, change of address on Monday

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Souce: KCBD) (Souce: KCBD)
(KCBD) -

The Lubbock County Elections Office will remain open until 6 p.m. on Monday to allow for people to make any information changes or register to vote for the upcoming primary elections.

This year's primary elections will be on Tuesday, March 6. Early voting for those primaries will be from Tuesday, Feb. 20 to Friday March 2. 

Applications can either be postmarked, delivered in person or faxed no later than Monday, according to the LCEO. If one is going to fax their application it must be mailed to the registrar's office within four business days of being faxed.

The applications can also be found at the Vote Lubbock Website, Vote Texas Website, the Lubbock County Elections Office at 1308 Crickets Ave., public libraries or most post offices. If one fills out a voter registration application online it must be signed, printed and sent to the county voters registrar's office. 

For a look at voting locations for the primaries see the attached PDF document below. 

Below is a list of early voting locations for the March 6 primaries:

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Trump taking tougher stance on Russia nuclear threat

    Trump taking tougher stance on Russia nuclear threat

    Saturday, February 3 2018 12:35 AM EST2018-02-03 05:35:20 GMT
    Saturday, February 3 2018 4:27 PM EST2018-02-03 21:27:39 GMT

    The Trump administration announces it will continue much of the Obama administration's nuclear weapons policy but take a more aggressive stance toward Russia.

    The Trump administration announces it will continue much of the Obama administration's nuclear weapons policy but take a more aggressive stance toward Russia.

  • The Eagle Way is similar to the Patriot Way: No egos

    The Eagle Way is similar to the Patriot Way: No egos

    Saturday, February 3 2018 2:45 AM EST2018-02-03 07:45:25 GMT
    Saturday, February 3 2018 4:16 PM EST2018-02-03 21:16:40 GMT
    Bill Belichick's impressive resume makes it easy for the five-time championship head coach to mandate that players check their egos before joining the New England Patriots.
    Bill Belichick's impressive resume makes it easy for the five-time championship head coach to mandate that players check their egos before joining the New England Patriots.

  • Victims' dad apologizes after lunging at Nassar in courtroom

    Victims' dad apologizes after lunging at Nassar in courtroom

    Friday, February 2 2018 11:45 PM EST2018-02-03 04:45:41 GMT
    Saturday, February 3 2018 4:08 PM EST2018-02-03 21:08:38 GMT

    The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.

    The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.

    •   
Powered by Frankly