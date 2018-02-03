Deadline for voter registration, change of address on Monday

The Trump administration announces it will continue much of the Obama administration's nuclear weapons policy but take a more aggressive stance toward Russia.
The father of three of Larry Nassar's victims has apologized to a judge after he tried to attack the former sports doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting girls under the guise of medical treatment.
An Arizona man who sold ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history said his customer didn't raise suspicions that he planned to commit any crimes.
Young Palestinian-American behind nascent #MeToo movement in West Bank challenges patriarchal norms, conservatives.
