Deadline for voter registration, change of address on Monday

The Lubbock County Elections Office will remain open until 6 p.m. on Monday to allow for people to make any information changes or register to vote for the upcoming primary elections.

This year's primary elections will be on Tuesday, March 6. Early voting for those primaries will be from Tuesday, Feb. 20 to Friday March 2.

Applications can either be postmarked, delivered in person or faxed no later than Monday, according to the LCEO. If one is going to fax their application it must be mailed to the registrar's office within four business days of being faxed.

The applications can also be found at the Vote Lubbock Website, Vote Texas Website, the Lubbock County Elections Office at 1308 Crickets Ave., public libraries or most post offices. If one fills out a voter registration application online it must be signed, printed and sent to the county voters registrar's office.

For a look at voting locations for the primaries see the attached PDF document below.

Below is a list of early voting locations for the March 6 primaries:

