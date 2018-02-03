Early voting for March 6 primary ends Friday, March 2

This year's primary election will be on Tuesday, March 6. Early voting for those primaries will be from Tuesday, Feb. 20 to Friday March 2.

We've got a list of early voting locations here:



For a look at voting locations for the primaries see the attached PDF document below.

You can find more information at the Vote Lubbock Website, Vote Texas Website, or the Lubbock County Elections Office at 1308 Crickets Ave.

SAMPLE BALLOTS: Enter your address here to get a sample ballot for your area

Watch our video to learn more about candidates for Lubbock County Judge.

FULL VIDEO: Lubbock County Judge Candidate Forum 2/5

