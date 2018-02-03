Early voting for March 6 primary ends Friday, March 2 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Early voting for March 6 primary ends Friday, March 2

(Souce: KCBD) (Souce: KCBD)
(KCBD) -

This year's primary election will be on Tuesday, March 6. Early voting for those primaries will be from Tuesday, Feb. 20 to Friday March 2.

We've got a list of early voting locations here:


For a look at voting locations for the primaries see the attached PDF document below. 

You can find more information at the Vote Lubbock Website, Vote Texas Website, or the Lubbock County Elections Office at 1308 Crickets Ave.

SAMPLE BALLOTS: Enter your address here to get a sample ballot for your area

Watch our video to learn more about candidates for Lubbock County Judge.

FULL VIDEO: Lubbock County Judge Candidate Forum 2/5

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Supreme Court declines to decide fate of 'Dreamers' just yet

    Monday, February 26 2018 9:46 AM EST2018-02-26 14:46:30 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:40 AM EST2018-02-27 16:40:47 GMT
    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

    The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

  • New Samsung phone: Nicer camera, static design, higher price

    New Samsung phone: Nicer camera, static design, higher price

    Sunday, February 25 2018 12:26 PM EST2018-02-25 17:26:14 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:40 AM EST2018-02-27 16:40:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew). This Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, photo shows the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, left, and Galaxy S9 mobile phones are shown in this photo during a product preview in New York. The Galaxy S9 phones were unveiled Sunday, Feb. 25, in Barce...(AP Photo/Richard Drew). This Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, photo shows the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, left, and Galaxy S9 mobile phones are shown in this photo during a product preview in New York. The Galaxy S9 phones were unveiled Sunday, Feb. 25, in Barce...

    The new phone's biggest selling point is a collection of minor improvements to its camera, which is already among the best in the smartphone business. 

    The new phone's biggest selling point is a collection of minor improvements to its camera, which is already among the best in the smartphone business. 

  • Trump urges lawmakers to buck NRA every once in a while

    Trump urges lawmakers to buck NRA every once in a while

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 12:47 AM EST2018-02-27 05:47:16 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:39 AM EST2018-02-27 16:39:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the members of the National Governors Association in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the members of the National Governors Association in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, in Washington.

    Instead, Senate Republicans are hoping to consider modest legislation that would penalize federal agencies that don't properly report required records used to determine whether someone can legally buy a gun.

    Instead, Senate Republicans are hoping to consider modest legislation that would penalize federal agencies that don't properly report required records used to determine whether someone can legally buy a gun.

    •   
Powered by Frankly