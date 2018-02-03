No. 10 Red Raiders dominate TCU on the road

Road wins in the Big 12 Conference are valuable and should be celebrated.

Saturday, the No. 10 Red Raiders went on the road and put on a show in Fort Worth beating TCU 83-71.

In the game, the Red Raiders just dominated leading the game for 39:36 minutes.

At the 18:26 mark in the first half was the only time TCU had a lead on the Red Raiders.

Jarrett Culver lead the way for the Red Raiders with 20-points.

With this win, Tech improves to 19-4, 7-3 in Big 12 Conference play.

Up next for the team, they will return home on Wednesday to host Iowa State at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android