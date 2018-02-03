No. 3 Baylor beats up Lady Raiders

At the 6:21 mark in the second quarter, No. 3 Baylor had a six-point lead over the Lady Raiders.

But Baylor ended the half on a tear leading 44-23, and then exploded in the second half with 48-points to seal the 90-44 win. In the game five Lady Bears scored in double figures, led by Juicy Landrum’s 20-points.

Senior Jada Terry led the way for the Lady Raiders with 10-points, six rebounds and one steal.

With this loss the Lady Raiders fall to 7-15, 1-10 in Big 12 Conference play. Up next for the team, they will travel to Kansas State on Wednesday for their first meeting with the Wildcats.

Tip-off for that game is slated for 7 p.m.

