Texas Tech golf defeats five top-20 teams at the Amer Ari Invite

KONA, Hawaii – The No. 14 Texas Tech men’s golf team started its spring season with an impressive runner-up finish at the Amer Ari Invitational, in Kona, Hawaii.

The Red Raiders finished the weekend at 30-under par, good enough to outpace five top-20 teams, including No. 19 USC, No. 16 Texas, No. 8 Auburn, No. 3 Georgia Tech and No. 10 Stanford. The only team to top the Red Raiders was No. 2 Oklahoma State.

“Obviously winning the tournament is always the goal, but I’m really proud of the way we started the season,” Texas Tech head coach Greg Sands said. “This is one of the best fields in college golf, and we beat some really good teams. We were consistent each day and the guys really did a good job of handling the golf course and staying focused on the things they can control.”

This marks Tech’s second-straight top-two finish in Hawaii, after winning the tournament in 2017.

Adam Blomme was the top performer for the Red Raiders all weekend, steadily going 68-68-70 to finish in a tie for fifth place at -10. Blomme only carded four birdies all weekend in his Red Raider spring debut.

“I couldn’t be more happy with Adam Blomme’s performance,” Sands said. “He was steady all weekend and gave us a great effort out of the five spot. It was a great way to get the season going.”

Joining Blomme in the top 15 was the event’s defending champion, Fredrik Nilehn, who followed up his 67 on Friday with a 68 on Saturday. He finished at -8, tied for 14th.

Sandy Scott joined Nilehn in shooting the low Red Raider round of the day, as his 68 vaulted him into a tie for 23rd individually (-6).

Hurly Long (-3) went even par to tie for 32nd, and Wes Artac (+2) finished in a tie for 58th to round out the team scoring.

Tech will be back in action Feb. 16-18 in Palm Springs, Calif., at the Desert Classic.