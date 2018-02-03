Texas Tech golf defeats five top-20 teams at the Amer Ari Invite

Tom Brady is the comeback king in the playoffs.
After posting a pair of sweet, season-opening wins Friday over Sterling College, the Wayland Baptist Pioneers topped that by tallying two more thrilling victories – both in walk-off home run fashion – Saturday afternoon at Wilder Field.
Eagles fans were flying high – literally, and in spirits, this weekend. Cellphone videos captured planes full of fans belting out the team’s fight song.
The No. 14 Texas Tech men’s golf team started its spring season with an impressive runner-up finish at the Amer Ari Invitational, in Kona, Hawaii.
Janet Jackson wants to make it crystal clear: She will not be joining Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl halftime show.
