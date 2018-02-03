With child pornography circulating on Facebook, police warn against sharing

A video on Facebook showing a young girl being sexually assaulted has started to gain a bit of negative traction on Facebook in recent days.

Due to the extremely graphic nature of the content KCBD NewsChannel 11 will not go into detail of the assault but will concede it is between a young girl and a man. Viewers have had the video pop up on their Facebook timelines and have reported it to KCBD in an attempt to draw attention and hopefully catch the man who is in the video.

However, police would like to send out a warning against sharing the video. The Lubbock Police Department has received one police report regarding the video and suggest people also not share the video, even if the intentions of sharing are good.

Though people would like to bring the issue into focus and have the man arrested, sharing or being in possession of the video can be considered a crime and could result in criminal charges. Do not send the video to KCBD or share it at all.

Those who do see the video are asked to report it to police and delete the video if possible. TV stations with the Raycom Media company, the corporation KCBD is a part of, have reported having the video sent to them in social media direct message inboxes. Corporate headquarters discourages people from sharing the video at all.

An investigation into the videos roots has found it came out of Alabama and as of now investigators are working on who filmed and disseminated it, according to WSFA in Montgomery, Ala. KCBD will update this story as more information becomes available.

