Petersburg man in custody after Sunday afternoon chase

Activists protesting police brutality shut down a light-rail line carrying fans to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.

Activists protesting police brutality shut down a light-rail line carrying fans to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.

Several people were arrested at the West Bank rail station not far from downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sunday afternoon. An officer said there were 17 arrests and that the protesters were part of Black Lives Matter. (Source: CNN)

Several people were arrested at the West Bank rail station not far from downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sunday afternoon. An officer said there were 17 arrests and that the protesters were part of Black Lives Matter. (Source: CNN)

The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.

This is a 2017 photo of Edwin Jackson of the Indianapolis Colts NFL football team. (Source: Associated Press)

This is a 2017 photo of Edwin Jackson of the Indianapolis Colts NFL football team. (Source: Associated Press)

President Donald Trump is claiming complete vindication from a congressional memo that alleges the FBI abused its surveillance powers during the investigation into his campaign's possible Russia ties.