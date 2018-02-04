Petersburg man in custody after Sunday afternoon chase - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Petersburg man in custody after Sunday afternoon chase

Jacob Silvas, Jr., 33 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Jacob Silvas, Jr., 33 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

A Petersburg man is now in custody after leading sheriff's deputies on a chase Sunday afternoon.

33-year-old Jacob Silvas is charged with evading with a motor vehicle, tampering/fabricating evidence and possession of marijuana.

DPS troopers tried to stop Silvas' Chevy Impala at 82nd & P for a traffic violation around 1 p.m.

The vehicle evaded sheriff's deputies from Lubbock, Lynn and Terry County.

After approximately 45 minutes, the vehicle finally came to a stop on FM 2641 just east of County Road 1440 and the suspect driver was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

