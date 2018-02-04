Super Red Raiders: 17 Red Raiders have Super Bowl Rings

A distinguished list of Texas Tech Red Raiders have played in the Super Bowl, from the very beginning, to the last nine years in a row.

In fact, a Red Raider was on the winning team in the first four Super Bowls. Donny Anderson with the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl 1 and 2. Bake Turner with the New York Jets in Super Bowl 3. EJ Holub with the Kansas City Chiefs lost Super Bowl 1, but won Super Bowl 4.

EJ remembers when the Super Bowl was born in 1967, fans had a hard time getting behind the name:

"Super what? That's really what they said. They didn't know it was the Super Bowl. I'm going over to Super what!"

In the 52 Super Bowls played, 17 Red Raiders have won 20 Super Bowl rings.

Lately, it's been commonplace to have a Red Raider in the big game. 11 of the last 12 years and the last nine years in a row, a Red Raider at been on a Super Bowl team. Manny Ramirez is part of that streak, playing in Super Bowl 48 with the Denver Broncos in 2014.

Ramirez says this shows the type of players Texas Tech produces.

"I think it speaks volumes. It shows how dedicated we are to making sure that we help our athletes that come through here. It shows how hard they work. The work they're putting in is paying off."

Here's a list of the Red Raiders who've been in the last nine Super Bowls:

2010: Keyunta Dawson with the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl 44

2011: Graham Harrell with the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl 45

2012: Wes Welker with the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 46

2013: Michael Crabtree & Darcel McBath with the San Francisco 49ers & Adrian Hamilton with the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl 47

2014: Wes Welker, Louis Vasquez & Manny Ramirez with the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 48

2015: Danny Amendola with the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 49

2016: Louis Vasquez with the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50

2017: Danny Amendola & LaAdrian Waddle with the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51

2018: Danny Amendola & LaAdrian Waddle with the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52

Sunday night, Danny Amendola lost the chance to be the first Red Raider to win three Super Bowl Rings as the New England Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 in Super Bowl 52.

Amendola finished with eight catches for 152 yards.

