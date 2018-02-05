Jury selection underway for 2015 double capital murder of Jennifer Cruz and Albert Martinez

Nearly three years after the murders of 27-year-old Jennifer Cruz and 30-year-old Albert Martinez, a jury is being selected for the double capital murder trial for David Carrillo. Carrillo is facing life in prison without parole or the death penalty if he is found guilty. The jury selection is underway and the trial is expected to begin within the next two days.

At around 2 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2015, police received a 911 call about a domestic disturbance in the 5000 block of 44th Street.

According to the warrant, the now 31-year-old David Carrillo told officers he went to confront Cruz's new boyfriend, Martinez, about sending him threats via Facebook. Carrillo admitted to parking his car near the home and climbing through a bedroom window. He told officers he brought his Glock handgun with him. He then told police Martinez "came at him" before he shot him. Carrillo claims Jennifer also "came at him" then he shot her.

Carrillo says neither victim had a weapon, according to the warrant.

The warrant says Cruz called 911 and dispatchers heard her pleading for "David" to put the gun down. The gunshots were heard on the 911 call.

Carrillo told investigators he panicked and walked out the back door. Police say there was damage to the back door of the home, the warrant stated.

Carrillo is the father of Cruz's two children and they had recently ended their relationship. Cruz and Martinez were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found Carrillo at his house and was arrested. He then told police where he hid the weapon used in the shooting.

Carrillo has been in jail since the shooting on a $1 million bond.

