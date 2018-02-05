TTU basketball shoots up to #7 in latest AP poll

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Villanova, Virginia and Purdue are making themselves comfortable atop the AP Top 25.

The Wildcats are ranked No. 1 in Monday's latest poll, followed by the second-ranked Cavaliers and the third-ranked Boilermakers. It marked the fourth straight week that with the trio sitting 1-2-3 in the poll as they continue extended winning streaks.

Michigan State climbed a spot to No. 4, followed by No. 5 Xavier.

Sixth-ranked Cincinnati moved to its highest ranking since January 2004, followed by No. 7 Texas Tech reaching its highest ranking since March 1996. And eighth-ranked Auburn has its highest ranking since January 2000.

Ninth-ranked Duke and No. 10 Kansas rounded out the top 10. They slid along with fellow national powers Arizona and Kentucky after losses in an upset-filled weekend.

AP POLL ALERT: Villanova, Virginia, Purdue top AP Top 25 for fourth straight week; Duke slides to No. 9 after loss to St. John's. Lots of changes in poll with losses, see it all here: https://t.co/eT6s6KVsmd pic.twitter.com/GGussb2CGr — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) February 5, 2018



1. Villanova (48) 22-1 1608 1

2. Virginia (16) 22-1 1572 2

3. Purdue (1) 23-2 1500 3

4. Michigan St. 22-3 1407 5

5. Xavier 21-3 1350 6

6. Cincinnati 21-2 1305 8

7. Texas Tech 19-4 1182 10

8. Auburn 21-2 1138 11

9. Duke 19-4 1075 4

10. Kansas 18-5 1015 7

11. Saint Mary's (Cal) 23-2 895 13

12. Gonzaga 21-4 851 14

13. Arizona 19-5 816 9

14. Ohio St. 20-5 747 17

15. Tennessee 17-5 739 18

16. Clemson 19-4 720 20

17. Oklahoma 16-6 636 12

18. Rhode Island 19-3 486 22

19. West Virginia 17-6 457 15

20. Michigan 19-6 331 24

21. North Carolina 17-7 304 19

22. Wichita St. 17-5 295 16

23. Nevada 20-4 205 -

24. Kentucky 17-6 133 21

25. Miami 17-5 76 -

Others receiving votes: Butler 65, Washington 54, Florida St. 27, New Mexico St. 23, Seton Hall 20, Creighton 18, Arizona St 17, Texas 15, NC State 12, Alabama 8, Middle Tennessee 6, Nebraska 4, Florida 3, Houston 3, TCU 3, Oklahoma St. 2, ETSU 1, Vermont 1.

