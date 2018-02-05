TTU basketball shoots up to #7 in latest AP poll

For the fourth time this season, Texas Tech senior point guard Keenan Evans was named the Big 12 Player of the Week.
Villanova, Virginia and Purdue are making themselves comfortable atop the AP Top 25. The Wildcats are ranked No. 1 in Monday's latest poll, followed by the second-ranked Cavaliers and the third-ranked Boilermakers.
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.
President Donald Trump is expressing appreciation for U.S. service members, who he says make occasions like Super Bowl Sunday possible.
