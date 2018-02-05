Lubbock ISD school board president will not seek reelection

Lubbock ISD School Board President Laura Vinson has announced that she will not seek reelection.

Here's the full text of her statement released on Monday.

As Lubbock ISD begins a new era under the capable leadership of Dr. Kathy Rollo, I have decided not to seek re-election to the Board of Trustees expire when my existing term expires in May, 2018. After 15 years of volunteering in the district through PTA leadership roles, Foundation for Excellence, LISD’s 2020 Committee, the 2010 Bond Election, and culminating with the honor of serving for the last four years on the Board, I am ready to step aside.

The most important job of a School Board is to hire a great superintendent. We’ve just done that, and she is already hard at work. I am totally committed to working closely with Dr. Rollo during her first several months as superintendent, and will provide every support I can to ensure her success and the success of the students in our district.

I have such pride in Lubbock ISD and believe strongly in the power of public education. No other community commitment has meant so much to my family and me, than to play a small part in championing its mission and its most valuable asset – its people. I’d like to thank the voters of Lubbock ISD for electing me, the management of Prosperity Bank for allowing me to give time to the district, and my family and friends for their support and encouragement. The relationships I’ve enjoyed over all these years with other volunteers, trustees, administrators, principals and teachers are gifts for which I am grateful.

Moving forward, I will support and encourage the trustees, administrators and campuses in any way as they strive to provide quality educational opportunities for every child, every day in Lubbock ISD.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.