Texas House Representative Dustin Burrows to host Donuts with Dustin at the Slaton Bakery

Provided by Texas House Representative Dustin Burrows

Tomorrow, Tuesday, February 6th, Texas House Representative Dustin Burrows will host "Donuts with Dustin" at the Slaton Bakery from 8:30am-10:00am. Dustin will discuss what the Legislature is up to during the interim and listen to constituent concerns. Donuts and coffee are on the Representative. The Slaton Bakery is located at 109 S 9th St, Slaton, Texas.

"Donuts with Dustin" is an ongoing series of informal coffees across House District 83 during which constituents can discuss legislative and state issues with their State Representative.