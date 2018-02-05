FULL VIDEO: Lubbock County Judge Candidate Forum 2/5

Karin and Abner spoke to three candidates looking to replace Tom Head as Lubbock County Judge on Monday night. We challenged them with a list of questions about critical issues facing Lubbock County and encouraged voters to watch them answer in their own words.

The position of Lubbock County Judge has been held by Tom Head since 1999, so this is not a seat that regularly turns over. This promises to make it an interesting race to determine who will be Lubbock's next County Judge.

The candidates are:

Gary Boren is a graduate of Monterey High School and Texas Tech. He ran G. Boren Services, a personnel company, until the company's sale. Boren formerly served on the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees and as District 3 representative to the Lubbock City Council.

Karen Gibson is a lifelong Lubbock resident and graduate of Coronado High School. She has worked in the banking industry and is a small business owner. She has represented District 5 on the Lubbock City Council since 2010.

Curtis Parrish received his Bachelors and Law degrees from Texas Tech and practices law in Lubbock. He also was the co-host for the former "West Texas Today" radio show and is the public address announcer for Red Raider Football.

All Lubbock County voters, including those who live within city limits, are eligible to vote in elections for county positions like this one.

Thanks for joining us. Early voting runs Feb. 20 through March 2. Primary election day is March 6.

