Keenan Evans wins back-to-back Big 12 Player of the Week

For the fourth time this season, Texas Tech senior point guard Keenan Evans was named the Big 12 Player of the Week.

Evans is the first Red Raider since Andre Emmett to secure the award in consecutive weeks.

In the week, Evans averaged 27.5 points, 4.5 assists, 4 rebounds and 1 assist.

Texas Tech continues the gauntlet that is the Big 12 Conference on Wednesday, when they host Iowa State at 8 p.m.

