LSO releases name of victim found dead in 4200 block of East 2nd

Sheriff's Office investigators and the Lubbock County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating after the body of a young woman was found in the yard of a home in the 4200 block of East 2nd Street on Monday afternoon.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in Monday’s homicide as 20-year-old Katrina Castillo.

LSO released this statement on Tuesday: "On Monday, at 4:36 p.m., the Lubbock County Sheriff Office received a call from the homeowners that a female was lying in the backyard not sure if she was alive. When Deputies arrived they determined the female was indeed deceased."

"I have never seen nothing like this in 35 years," long time resident Jean Mondine said, "nothing like this ever happened in this neighborhood."

Neighbors say that this incident has them scared to leave their homes.

"Nothing ever happened in this neighborhood like this, we've been a nice neighborhood," Mondine said, "even when I go walking and don't think I need protection to go walking, but looks like you need protection to go out your front door these days."

If you have any information about this case, LSO asks that you call 806-775-1601.

