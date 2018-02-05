Sheriff's Office investigating after body of young woman found in 4200 block of East 2nd

Officials on the scene after a body found in east Lubbock County (Source:KCBD)

Sheriff's Office investigators and the Lubbock County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating after the body of a young woman was found in the yard of a home in the 4200 block of East 2nd Street on Monday afternoon.

In a news release, the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office said, "At this time there is no new information to release pertaining to this case. Investigators are working diligently in hopes of identifying this individual and determining the cause of death."

There are evidence markers throughout the front yard and an investigation is underway.

Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe has classified this as a homicide investigation.

LSO came on the scene around 4:36 p.m. Monday afternoon. The body has been described as a young white or Hispanic female.

If you have any information about this case, LSO asks that you call 806-775-1601.

