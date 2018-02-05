Sheriff's Office investigating after dead body of woman found in 4200 block of East 2nd

Sheriff's Office investigators and the Lubbock County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating after the body of a woman was found in the yard of a home in the 4200 block of East 2nd Street on Monday afternoon.

There are evidence markers throughout the front yard and an investigation is underway.

No other details have been released as of Monday night, but Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe has characterized this as a homicide investigation.

LSO came on the scene around 4:36 p.m. Monday afternoon. The body has been described as a white or Hispanic female.

If you have any information about this case, LSO asks that you call 806-775-1601.

We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.

