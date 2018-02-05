Brownfield girl who asked for 10,000 prayers now headed to White - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Brownfield girl who asked for 10,000 prayers now headed to White House Prayer Breakfast

Sophia Campa Peters (Source: The Brownfield News) Sophia Campa Peters (Source: The Brownfield News)
BROWNFIELD, TX (KCBD) -

A Brownfield girl who asked for 10,000 prayers ahead of her brain surgery came home Saturday and will now be headed to the White House to attend a Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, Feb. 8, according to The Brownfield News.

9-year-old Sophia Marie Campa-Peters is partially paralyzed from a rare disease that has caused her to endure four massive strokes. She asked the entire world to pray for her while she went into surgery at Boston Children's Hospital Friday, Jan. 26.

Sophia's request for #10000people to pray for her made it all the way to the White House, where Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed along the president's message in a press briefing Tuesday saying,"Millions of people from every corner of the world will be praying for you on January 26th. And among those will be people and all of us here at the White House, including President Trump. He told me to tell you to keep fighting, to never give up, keep inspiring us all, and never, ever lose faith in God. With Him, all things are possible."

You can read that full statement here

Sophia and her family are providing updates on her Facebook page and Twitter.

