Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Frenship Lady Tigers

In the past two seasons, the Frenship girls’ basketball program has won more than 50 games.

This past Friday after beating Tascosa, the Lady Tigers won their second-consecutive district title.

"Well it is exciting any time you can get a district championship," Frenship head girls basketball coach Trent Hilliard said. "Of course, it gives us the number one seed in the playoffs and that’s a big thing as well. So, it’s big. Not to just get the gold ball and represent your district, but also how far you have the opportunity to advance in the playoffs."”

Getting to this point of the season, has definitely been a ride.

As the Lady Tigers have suffered multiple injuries, before and during the season.

Forcing them to play younger players, and they have shined.

“Everyone just fills each other’s spot.” Sophomore – Maci Maddox said. “When one person goes down, we are all there for each other. It’s awesome.”

“All though someone maybe hurt, all though someone may be injured, the competition is still there,” junior – Cassandra Awatt said. “So, if I slide down to the level that I know that I could slide down too, because someone was injured. Then I wouldn’t be helping myself or my teammates. So I just push myself.”

With one game left on the schedule before the playoffs begin.

The Lady Tigers are focused, and want to keep their momentum going.

“We have some goals that we have put out there, but it’s all about who is the next opponent and who is the next game,” Frenship head girls’ basketball coach Trent Hilliard said. “So, right now our focus is on Midland Lee. We need to go win that one and maintain our momentum going into the playoffs, and we need to make sure we are focused and ready to go. So, today we are going to practice and get after Midland Lee tomorrow.”

