Another surge of cold air expected Tuesday

Here we go again with another surge of cold air on the South Plains.

A northeast wind of 10-20 mph will combine with colder afternoon temps to make for a chilly day on Tuesday. The daytime highs will only climb to the 30s in the northern South Plains with 40s in Lubbock and areas to the south and west.

It will be a cloudy day with a possibility of some very light freezing drizzle over portions of the South Plains. It's not likely to cause any travel issues other than low visibilities. However, if heavy enough there might be a few overpasses with a light glass in the southeast South Plains early in the day.

It will be another chilly day on Wednesday with lows in the 20s and a slight increase in afternoon temps with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The warmest days of the week will be Thursday and Friday with Saturday likely starting a cooling trend for the weekend.

Tuesday marks the 89th day without measurable rainfall at the Lubbock weather office and makes it the second longest period without rain in history. The longest period was in 2005 at 98 days of dry weather.

