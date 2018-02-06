Tickets available for 2018 Lions Club Pancake Festival

Provided by Lubbock Lions Club

Tickets are available now for the Lubbock Lions Club Pancake Festival, happening Saturday, Feb. 17.

Fun Facts

For the 2009 Pancake Festival we set a record for the most pancakes served in a 8 hour period.

Below are some of the statistics that were entered in the 2009 Guinness Book of Worlds Records:

5500 lbs of pancake mix

57,600 sausage links

18,000 orange juice containers

21,000 containers of milk

36,000 ounces of pancake syrup

66,459 pancakes were made

17,500 people were fed that day

Flippin’ to Make a Difference

WHO: The Lubbock Lions Club, founded in 1929, is the largest Lions Club in North America

WHAT: 66th Annual Pancake Festival, a festive atmosphere with fabulous entertainment, melt in your mouth pancakes and activities for the entire family. Plenty of product has been ordered to fulfill the Club’s promise of “All You Can Eat.” Just imagine the size of the following order!!!

Pancake Mix – Nearly 6000 POUNDS!!

Pancake Syrup – 41,000 Ounces

Milk/Orange Juice – 46,500 Servings

Cotton Candy – 2,000+ Bags

Coffee – 240 Gallons

Sausage Links – 72,000 Links

Plates – 36,750

Margarine – 17,280 Ounces

Bubble Gum – 3,850 Pieces

Face Tattoos – 2,000+

BACON!!! OVER 23,000 SLICES

WHERE: Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane

WHEN: Saturday, February 17, 2018, 7:00 AM – 8:00 PM (From Breakfast thru Dinner)

TICKETS: $6.00 IN ADVANCE; $7.00 AT THE DOOR. Children 2 and under Eat FREE!

Advance tickets available from any Lions Club Member, at the Lubbock Lions Club office, or call us at 763-4789, all Bolton Oil/Gas Locations, and online until 3 PM Friday, Feb. 16th.

Or buy your tickets online at http://205.201.91.101:8080/pancake/

WHY: Because everyone likes Pancakes!!! The only thing better than eating a LOT of pancakes is knowing that each year Lubbock Lions Club donates all of the profits raised from the Pancake Festival to over 30 charities. Some of the organizations that benefited from the $122,000 we raised last year include, the Adult Eyeglass Program, Boy Scout Troop 157, LISD Eyeglasses for Children, Children’s Miracle Network, Meals on Wheels, The Salvation Army, Sick Children’s Clinic of Lubbock, YWCA Adaptive Aquatics Program and the Texas Lions Camp for children with special needs (Lubbock children attend this camp for free).